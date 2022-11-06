SEBRING — Ground will soon open up for Medal of Honor Park in Sebring.

The Florida Medal of Honor Memorial Inc. (FLMOHM) has received final approval of a $250,000 grant to start work, and plans to host a groundbreaking ceremony at 2 p.m. Nov. 29 at 442 S. Eucalyptus St. in Sebring, the future site of the park.

Recommended for you