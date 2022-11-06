SEBRING — Ground will soon open up for Medal of Honor Park in Sebring.
The Florida Medal of Honor Memorial Inc. (FLMOHM) has received final approval of a $250,000 grant to start work, and plans to host a groundbreaking ceremony at 2 p.m. Nov. 29 at 442 S. Eucalyptus St. in Sebring, the future site of the park.
They plan to have Florida Rep. Kaylee Tuck (District 55) at the ceremony, as well. She is credited with helping push the funding through the Florida Legislature.
The organization took possession of the property back in March, after the city of Sebring deeded the property to them.
“We were led to this spot by a thing called the gopher tortoise,” said Col. Mike Borders, U.S. Army (ret.) this past March as he and other members of the organization presented plans for the site.
The original intended site for the memorial — adjacent to the Veterans Services Office on South George Boulevard — had too many burrows of the protected species to make relocating them feasible. However, termites led the group to the new site.
The Stepping Stones Girl Scout House, a local historical landmark and Great Depression-era log cabin, had suffered over the years. Given the prohibitive costs to restore the cabin, the city was prepared to redevelop it, but was convinced to transfer it for the memorial.
When developed and dedicated, hopefully sometime in the next year to 18 months, the memorial will honor 24 of Florida’s military veterans who received the Medal of Honor, 18 of whom gave their lives, Borders said.
It will be the first such site in Florida and possibly the only such site in the United States, and should bring more tourism to Highlands County.
Border said at a deed-transfer ceremony in March that the city did not donate the property, but sold it to the board for $10. When Sebring Mayor John Shoop took the podium that afternoon, he immediately took $10 from his wallet, and paid it back to Borders.
Shoop called the event a “bittersweet moment” for those present for whom the “Stepping Stones” Girl Scout House was their Girl Scout lodge. Among them, in the audience, was Sebring City Councilwoman Terry Mendel, born in 1940 and whose mother was a scout leader.
Mendel remembered meetings, dance lessons and even sleepovers in the house, which she recalls was a bit spooky for a young girl at night.
Her grandfather, C.H. Satterwhite, took part in the building of the house, she said.
“It’s such a part of my growing up,” Mendel said, fighting off tears, but appreciative of the plans for the site. “I can’t think of anything better to do with [this place].”
Borders said that if the Girl Scout House had been in good shape, the Medal of Honor board would have used it as a visitors center. They hope to salvage floorboards for the new visitors center, if they aren’t infested.
He also hopes to salvage a section of cypress tree on site, which will have to come down, as a podium for the visitors center.
The exterior of the visitors center, Borders said, like the façade of the adjacent Highlands County Government Center, will have alternating dark and light bands, echoing the exterior of the log cabin.