SEBRING — Dignitaries will come together at 2 p.m. today to break ground for the new Medal of Honor Park being built across the street from the Highlands County Courthouse in Sebring.
Retired U.S. Army Col. Mike Borders said remarks will be made under the pavilion before the good guys wearing white (hard) hats dig their shovels into the ground just south of the pavilion, at 442 S. Eucalyptus St. in Sebring.
Invited to help with the shoveling of dirt is Florida Rep. Kaylee Tuck (District 55); Sebring Mayor John Shoop; Sebring City Council President Tom Dettman; Highlands County Commissioner Chair Chris Campbell; City Councilwoman Terry Mendel, also a former Girl Scout; Raymond McIntyre, vice chair of the Florida Medal of Honor Memorial Inc.; and FHLMOHM board members Byron Oakley and Dan Laycock.
Borders said it will not be a long event, maybe 30 minutes, but it will be a great event.
“The money for this project is really coming in. We don’t know if it will come by carrier pigeon, snail mail on Pony Express, but it’s really coming,” he said.
FLMOHM received last month final approval of a $250,000 grant to start the work. Borders said the Florida Legislature will release 25% of the funds at a time, or $62,500. Once 95% of that allotment has been used, another 25% will be released, and so on, until the project is completed. The first project will be to have the entire area inside the fence scraped off and to have the five-sided monument and 24 markers in place to represent Florida’s military veterans who received the Medal of Honor. Next, the 1,333 square feet museum will be built on the northeast portion of the property.
The goal for the first portion is to have it completed by March 25, 2023, or Medal of Honor Day in the United States. The long-term goal is to have the entire park constructed and a ribbon cutting on March 25, 2024. They have been given until January 2025 to have the entire project completed, but they want to be finished before that.
The plan, Borders said, is to have the museum open several days a week.
“There are a lot of patriotic people who still live in this area and our freedom is important to all of us. Millions of people have served this country, but only 2,500 of them ever received the Medal of Honor recognition. Eighteen of our 24 got it the hard way. People throw the word ‘hero’ around a lot. They guys were the heroes,” Borders said.
The organization took possession of the property back in March, after the city of Sebring deeded the property to them.
“We were led to this spot by a thing called the gopher tortoise,” said Borders this past March as he and other members of the organization presented plans for the site.
The original intended site for the memorial — adjacent to the Veterans Services Office on South George Boulevard — had too many burrows of the protected species to make relocating them feasible. However, termites led the group to the new site.
The Stepping Stones Girl Scout House, a local historical landmark and Great Depression-era log cabin, had suffered over the years. Given the prohibitive costs to restore the cabin, the city was prepared to redevelop it, but was convinced to transfer it for the memorial.
This will be the first such site in Florida and possibly the only such site in the United States, and should bring more tourism to Highlands County.
“We want to honor the Medal of Honor recipients and their families. We need to educate our youth and some of the older folks. Many don’t realize and take a moment to think that if not for these people who were willing to take risks, we would not live in this democracy,” Borders said.
“The four greatest things that have occurred in my life were getting saved, my wife and family, my 34-year Army career and this project,” Borders said.
The exterior of the visitors center, he told the Highlands News-Sun earlier this year, like the façade of the adjacent Highlands County Government Center, will have alternating dark and light bands, echoing the exterior of the Girl Scout log cabin.