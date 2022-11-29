Showing the layout of Medal of Honor Park

Florida Medal of Honor Memorial Inc. board member Mike Borders explains the plans for the future memorial under a pavilion at the site back in March. The board plans to break ground today at 2 p.m.

 PHIL ATTINGER/FILE PHOTO

SEBRING — Dignitaries will come together at 2 p.m. today to break ground for the new Medal of Honor Park being built across the street from the Highlands County Courthouse in Sebring.

Retired U.S. Army Col. Mike Borders said remarks will be made under the pavilion before the good guys wearing white (hard) hats dig their shovels into the ground just south of the pavilion, at 442 S. Eucalyptus St. in Sebring.

