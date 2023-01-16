SEBRING — Part of the design for the future Florida Medal of Honor Memorial will return to its roots with the planting of two new trees.
Property Appraiser Raymond McIntyre, who helped the original idea of such a park get planted in Highlands County, said new heritage oaks will not only replace the diseased water oaks removed from the site, but will honor the first memorial, started more than 30 years ago.
In 1989, the year after being elected to office, McIntyre worked with retired U.S. Army Ranger Sgt. Robert “Smitty” Smith, who worked in his office, on the seed of an idea for such a park.
With permission from the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners, they and other organizers got donations and planted heritage oaks, affixed each with a bronze plaque, at the Highlands County Health Department building — then home of Veterans Services — in honor of each one of the then 18 Florida recipients.
Florida now has 24 Medal of Honor recipients.
It was dedicated in 1990, under the auspices of the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation. McIntyre, who dug many of the holes for the trees at the original park, said there was no other park at that time in Florida to honor Florida Medal of Honor recipients.
The trees are still there, spreading out over the parking lot at the Health Department, but the plaques got replaced with stone markers.
Also changed was the idea for the park. A little more than seven years ago, local members of Florida Medal of Honor Memorial Inc. asked the county for permission to build a more formal memorial on 1.32 acres of land just north of the Veterans Services Office.
That idea went well until gopher tortoise burrows on site promised to make construction cost prohibitive. The Stepping Stones Girl Scout House at the corner of South Eucalyptus Street and South Commerce Avenue, however, has now been dedicated as the new site, as soon as the house itself, condemned from termite damage, can be razed.
McIntyre, who was on site last week with members of Florida Medal of Honor Park Inc. to discuss water lines for the new site, said they plan to reuse as much as possible from the old Girl Scout House when building a small Medal of Honor Museum on the site.
Both the house and the picnic pavilion are expected to come down within a week, if all goes well.
Meanwhile, McIntyre said, two new heritage oak trees will go up. He doesn’t think they can add any more than those two.
“They get pretty big,” McIntyre said.