SEBRING — If the paperwork comes through soon, members of the Florida Medal of Honor Memorial Committee hope to begin work on Medal of Honor Park this month.
It would be the first of its kind in Florida, honoring all the Florida recipients of the highest U.S. military decoration, awarded by Congress to members of the armed forces who show gallantry and bravery in combat at the risk of life above and beyond the call of duty.
For now, the site at the corner of South Commerce Avenue and South Eucalyptus Street still houses the former Girl Scout House and a picnic pavilion, both of which have become too damaged by termites to use, repair or rebuild.
It’s been more than a month since the Sebring City Council approved a request from the Medal of Honor Memorial Committee to acquire the property for the park. Legal paperwork needs to be ironed out right now, said Col. Mike Borders, U.S. Army (ret).
Officially, the committee plans to have the ground-breaking ceremony on March 25, Boarders said: Medal of Honor Day. That start date would give them a year to complete the project by that same day in 2023.
The committee, once it receives $200,000-$250,000 this April from the Florida Legislature to complete the park, will have 18 months to complete the project, Borders said Monday.
“We are already aware of the supply train issues with trusses and windows,” Borders said. “Things will slow us down [that] we don’t even know about yet.”
He said he sincerely hopes that they can complete the site before summer 2023. He wants to have local high school Jr. ROTC students and marching bands for the event, and they won’t be available after the spring school semester ends.
“We’ve got all kinds of things to put forth,” Borders said.
Right now, the legal concerns involve such things as allowing Highlands County Government employees — particularly those in the adjacent Government Center — to continue using parking spaces on the north end of the property.
Once built, the park doesn’t have specific plans for on-site parking, but visitors could instead make use of parking already available at the Government Center, the Highlands County Government Annex, the Highlands County Courthouse and the nearby Sebring City Council building.
The city has plans, still pending detailed estimates, to move city hall to a former Wachovia Bank building at 228 N. Ridgewood Drive. That would leave parking spaces open at the current city hall, about a block west of the site.
Casey Hartt, lead marketer for Visit Sebring, said she doesn’t anticipate there being a problem with parking in downtown Sebring, which she said is a lot better than many other Florida downtowns. The park itself, she said, would be a boost to local tourism.
“Obviously, anything that helps attract tourists or gives tourists something more to do while they are here is very beneficial to the county,” Hartt said.
Borders said he anticipates no hiccups with the transfer of title, and he said a contractor who has agreed to do demolition of the site for free has been available since the start of February.
The design of the memorial on the 0.44-acre site on a busy corner will include markers, a small plaza with flagpoles and a visitors/education center. It does not include the “Honor Sidewalk’’ that members of Girl Scouts of America Troop 773 installed and signed decades ago and then re-installed and signed again on July 3, 2014, when Highlands County had to relocate the original one for utilities.
In this case, Borders has said, historic preservationists will be given a chance to work with the committee on collecting and removing the pieces of walkway for display and/or storage at another location.