Medardo V. Soliz
Medardo (Lalo, Pete) Valentine Soliz, 86, of Lake Placid, Florida, passed away quietly from COVID-19 complications on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the Sebring AdventHealth hospital. He was born on Jan. 30, 1935 in Siton, Texas, the son of Rafael and Silberita (Villarreal) Soliz, and spent his golden years living in Lake Placid, Florida with his loving wife Carol. He retired from GM, where he was a 30-year member of the UAW. He was a proud member of AA for over 44 years and a very active member of his local church, St. Francis of Assisi Evangelical church in Florida. He was a sharp dresser who was loved by many friends as well as his family.
Medardo is survived by his brothers, Rudolfo (Helen) Soliz, Rafael (Barbera) Soliz, and Rumaldo (Rosemary) Soliz, and sister, Angelica (Jenaro) Longoria.
He is also survived by his children: Anna Soliz, Rosa Soliz, Pedro (Bonnie) Soliz, Victoria Soliz, Elida (Robert) Edelen, Patricia Soliz, Manuel (Lori) Soliz, Reynoldo (Kristina) Soliz, Viviano (Trista) Soliz, Maria Esperanza Soliz, Robert (Jennifer) Davis, Andrew (Michelle) Davis, Daniel (Denise) Davis, and Tommy (Missy) Davis; 43 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.
Medardo was preceded in death by his wife Carol and beloved companion Fuzzy, and his parents, Rafael and Silberita Soliz. He was also preceded by his son, Medardo (Junior) Soliz; brother and sister-in-law, Pedro (Pelo) and Eleanor Soliz; sister and brother-in-law, Aurora and Jose (Pepe) Rodriguez, and sister and brother-in-law, Esmeralda and Ricardo Ramirez.
Medardo surrounded himself with loving friends and family. He had a way of befriending anyone that crossed his path and loved any time he was able to spend with family.
Two memorial services will be held for Medardo. The first will be held at St. Francis of Assissi Angelican Episcopal Church, in Lake Placid, Florida in late April. This memorial will be livestreamed on Facebook. The time, date and information will be made available at a later time.
The final memorial will take place in mid-June at Smith Family Funeral Homes, Ovid, Michigan. Burial will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery, Ovid, Michigan following the memorial. Arrangements will also be announced at a later time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview St., Sebring, FL 33870; 863-385-1546.