Like Obamacare, they must pass it before anyone reads it. This 2,004-page bill is loaded to re-order a completely new society giving everything liberals ever dreamed of that would make communistic China envious.
$400 billion in government day care where all the lazy people are taken care of from cradle to grave. The doubling of IRS agents to look at all of us, with the exception of Hunter Biden, of course. Yes folks, they will be looking at all bank accounts with $600 or more. In actuality, they will become partners with you and your bank account.
$7 billion for a climate police force. That’s right folks, they want to defund the real police for a climate police. If you put too many miles on your gas cars, you will get a carbon footprint ticket.
$250 million to bail out health insurance companies. I guess insurance companies never make enough money.
Yes folks, liberals have something for everybody; free housing for their new voting block; convicted felons. You beat your wife, you get free rent money. Penalties for getting married where single mothers get subsidies including taxpayers’ money for killing, aka abortion. Grants for loneliness; you got it folks, for people looking for dates. $10 billion for a green new deal slush fund for colleges to indoctrinate students. $2 billion for a green new deal job training. Blocking all energy exploration, which will lead to total dependency for Middle East and Russian oil. Sounds like the Jimmy Carter years and long lines.
Get this folks, $27 billion for a green bank, forcing people to use solar and wind. California is doing this now and is having rolling blackouts. Just think, I was going to move to California 15 years ago. Kickbacks to green donors and activists. Kid you not, $25 million for a butterfly study, $25 million for a desert fish study and $25 million for a muscle study and I do not mean the muscles in your arms.
$4 billion for statue toppling. You read that right; maybe the George Washington bridge will come down.
$100 billion earmarked for illegals for free education, welfare and tax credits.
$500 million for, get this, culturally appropriate lunches.
$7 billion for rich Ivy League schools who teach equity, aka critical race theory.
$2 trillion in business tax increases; great to cause inflation.
$50 billion in more death taxes.
$80 billion in small business taxes, cigarette taxes, alcohol taxes. Yes, folks, a soon breath tax, aka co2 that you breathe out must be taxed. The killing of cows; yes folks, cows fart co2.
Bruce Tooker is a Sebring resident. Viewpoints are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.