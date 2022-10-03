Burkina Faso Crisis

Soldiers loyal to Capt. Ibrahim Traore are cheered in the streets of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Burkina Faso’s new junta leadership is calling for calm after the French Embassy and other buildings were attacked.

 KILAYE BATIONO/AP PHOTO

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — Burkina Faso’s ousted coup leader has offered his resignation as long as his security and other conditions were met, and the new junta leader who overthrew him has accepted the deal, religious leaders mediating the West African nation’s latest political crisis said Sunday.

A junta spokesman later announced on state television that their leader, Capt. Ibrahim Traore, officially has been named head of state following the Friday coup that ousted Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba.

