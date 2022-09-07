Medicaid Mothers Coverage Extension

Venessa Aiken holds her son Jahzir Robinson, five weeks old, outside their home Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. States around the country are making it easier for newborn moms to keep Medicaid in the year after childbirth, a crucial time when depression and other health problems can develop.

 JOHN RAOUX/AP PHOTO

States around the country are making it easier for new moms to keep Medicaid in the year after childbirth, a time when depression and other health problems can develop.

But tight government budgets and the program’s low reimbursement may ultimately limit this push or make it hard for women with extended coverage to find doctors.

