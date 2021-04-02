Medical team is appreciated
We would like to take this opportunity to thank primary care provider, Julia Lindower and Tori of her staff, Dr. Pigman and Emergency Room staff at AdventHealth Sun N Lake, Dr. Deukmedjian and Dr. Castillo and all the medical and nursing staff at AdventHealth Tampa; too many wonderful people to mention names, but we remember all of you, and also Advent Home Health and Therapy staff.
During the last month they have all helped us through a very frightening medical emergency. Their guidance, support, kindness and excellent medical care were amazing and very greatly appreciated. We will never be able to tell them all how much they were appreciated.
We are very fortunate to have these wonderful, caring professionals in Sebring and Tampa. Thanks to each and every one of you.
The Killingsworth Family
Nancy Killingsworth
Sebring