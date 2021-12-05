This home is at 3012 Creekside Court in Sebring. It is priced at $599,900 and is listed with Paradise Real Estate International with Dawn Dell, Associate Broker.
Welcome home to your very own pool paradise home. This home features five bedrooms, four full bathrooms, an oversized two-car garage and luxurious private pool. It is situated in the Country Club of Sebring golfing community.
There is a large brick paver circular driveway, perfect for all of your family or guest. Walking up to the front of the home you will notice the travertine tile and double mahogany eight-foot doors. Open to the expansive foyer measuring 19-by-14 feet that has hardwood flooring, boasts high ceilings and crown molding.
The home features two owner suites. The first one is to the right of the foyer and perfect for a mother-in-law. It features double crown molding, carpeting in the bedroom, a 17-by-16-foot king size room with a luxurious ensuite bathroom. The bathroom has tile floors, a double vanity, a jet tub, walk-in shower and water closet.
Coming out of this suite you will enter the formal dining room, complete with granite shelf/bar and granite bar top overlooking into the living room. The dining room features wood flooring, stacked gas fireplace and is 20-by-16 feet.
Connected to the living room and on the other side of the wall is the kitchen. This is the very heart of the home. Flooring has inlay wood in the tile, lots of counter space and cabinetry. The cabinets are wood and trilevel with beveled edges. There are granite counter tops, wet bar and matching stacked stone over the oven. There is an island with a full stove, an additional wall oven, wall microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher.
The kitchen overlooks the living room that is 20-by-21 feet. Both the living room and the dining room have glass sliding doors that open to the Mediterranean inspired pool space. This is a very private setting with a solid wall background, waterfalls and covered entertaining space. You will enjoy your family get togethers here all year round. The living room has hardwood floors and wood built-in shelving.
On the other side of the home there are three guest bedrooms all with carpet flooring, two of them are connected by a jack n jill bath and have large walk-in closets. The last one has a hall connected private bathroom. All three bedrooms are 13-by-12 feet and feature high ceilings.
When you come out of the guest bedroom side you will come back into the living room. On the back side of the living room is the other owner’s suite wing. This is a huge space. There is an alcove entrance with beautiful eight-foot double doors. This space is 25 feet long by 15 feet wide. There are sliding glass doors that open to the pool area here, too. The bathroom features a double walk-in shower, two-person jet tub, two separate vanity areas with their own walk-in closets and a water closet.
This suite has no flooring, the seller is leaving it for the buyer to choose as they want and priced accordingly.
The roof was replaced in 2018 with barrel tile. The lot is oversized, too.
Country Club of Sebring is a public golf course. It was designed by Ron Garl and is a must-play course. Conveniently located just outside of town limits, it is bordered by Highlands State Hammock Park. You often have deer visiting in your yard.
This home is priced below market value due to some cosmetic updates needed by the new owner. The home has 3,800-plus living square footage under air condition and over 5,000 total square feet under roof. This is a great deal priced at $599,900.
This home is offered by Paradise Real Estate International, Where We Live, Work and Play in Paradise. It is listed with Dawn Dell, Associate Broker. You can reach Dell at 863-381-0400 to schedule your private showing.
MLS 283988