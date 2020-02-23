This home is located at 2351 Lakeview Drive, #302 in Sebring. It is priced at $368,725 and is listed with Bethany Rojas of Advantage Realty #1.
Come enjoy your home of majestic luxury and impressive Mediterranean inspired resort elegance in the most exclusive waterfront community on the shore of beautiful 3,400-plus-acre Sand Ridge Lake Jackson.
Not a 55-plus restricted and pet friendly.
This spacious three-bedroom, three-bath feels like a penthouse with open split floor plan and amazing views of waterfront sunsets.
The kitchen features top-of-the-line whirlpool stainless steel appliances, granite counters, custom-crafted European-style cherry wood cabinetry, and recessed lighting. The rooms have crown molding, travertine marble flooring, 9-foot ceilings, and 8-foot doors.
There is an inside laundry room. The large master suite has walk-in closets and private bath with oversized jacuzzi tub. The second large bedroom suite has a walk-in closet and private bath, and the third bedroom has a private bath. Custom furnishings are included down to the last detail.
There is an impressive Porte cohere-designed lobby/front desk reception entrance, magnificent waterfall cascade into a negative edge heated pool and jacuzzi in a tropical sun deck setting only steps away from the boat slip. The 26-slip marina and 300foot private beach plus state of the art fitness center are also among the amenities.
This condo is located near historical downtown Sebring.
Don’t miss the opportunity to stop by and preview this magnificent home at our Open House from 1-3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28.
To schedule an appointment to view this property, call Bethany Rojas with Advantage Realty #1 at 863-248-7712 or 863-243-3423, or email her at me@bethanysoldit.com.