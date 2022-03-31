SEBRING — The ladies of the young victim’s family sat in court, awaiting the sentencing of admitted child molester Daniel Meekins on Friday, a man they consider an animal and a child predator.
Meekins pled guilty to lewd and lascivious exhibition and admitted to molesting his adoptive son in February. In exchange, prosecutors asked Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada to sentence Meekins to 30 years in prison, followed by 30 years of probation.
Meekins admitted to performing various sexual acts on the youngster. Had Meekins been prosecuted on five counts of sexual battery of a child under 12 – which prosecutors agreed to drop when he pled – he could have received life without parole. The family of the anonymous child agreed to the plea deal after months expressing impatience. The child’s grandmother, for instance, urged Estrada to bring the case to trial.
“This case, as you know, is now over 1,200 days old,” the grandmother told Estrada back in October. “I live with this child, who is in therapy at the minimum of five days a week, six days a week, to include Sundays. He will not be able to heal until he is able to face the defendant.”
Meekins’ live-in lover, Alan Peter Zaloum, was arrested with Meekins but maintains his not-guilty plea. He has yet to stand trial.
At Meekins’ sentencing Friday, the youngster and his family were in court to exercise their rights under Marsy’s Law to describe how Meekins’ actions affected the boy and the family. Each stood at the podium and read their statements as Meekins, a dozen feet away at the defense table, listened.
The boy’s great-grandmother, who went first, expressed anger at how Meekins, who adopted the child with the permission of other family members, abused the child.
“You were given the greatest gift in life, the love of a son, someone who would be there for you always until your old age,” the great-grandmother began. “Little did I know at the time you were a pedophile.”
She described how Meekins sequestered the youngster.
“You got (the boy) when he was only 4 years old and started molesting him immediately,” she said. “The damage you did to this innocent child is immeasurable. You did everything you could to separate him from his biological family, and we should have realized then that’s what pedophiles do.”
The grandmother told Meekins the boy is moving past his abuser.
“He is now an A student. Last year, he received a best character award in his school, where his name was painted on the hallway wall for a year,” she said. “He is also a National Honor student and a black belt in martial arts.”
The boy’s aunt went next.
“You received (the victim), a precious little 4-year-old, to be his father,” she began. “Instead of a father, you turned out to be his pedophile. You could not teach him how to ride a bike, but you taught him how to perform sex.”
She spoke of the family’s not knowing.
“How could you have the audacity to show up at your aunt’s home for a holiday celebration with family and friends and face us, knowing you were sexually abusing this little boy?” she said. “How horrified and disgusted we were when a very brave little boy, who no longer wished to be abused, poured his heart out to his grandmother.”
“You were his devil,” she said. “You will serve 30 years, which is not enough for what you did to the boy, as he will serve a life sentence trying to forget and recover both physically and mentally for the torture and abuse you bestowed on him.”
A third speaker, but not the final speaker, the boy’s godmother, described how Meekins sought the family’s permission to adopt his victim.
“Danny (Meekins) always complained, because he always wanted to adopt the boy because he wanted a family and to give him the best life he could,” she said. “His true motive was to have the boy as a sex toy and he committed sexual crimes on him. I’m requesting your honor for the maximum sentence in this case to be imposed on Danny (Meekins) so he can never do this to another family again.”
The boy, attended with his psychiatrist, described Meekins’ crimes and how it affected his life. A child advocacy group also was on hand to watch the proceedings.
Estrada then sentenced Meekins to 30 years in prison, followed by 30 years of probation. If the judge gives him credit for time served, he’ll be out by the year 2048.