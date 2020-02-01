Commission meeting on Feb. 4 ... it's not about gun control! It’s about state, city, or counties writing laws that take away your Constitutional rights.
Under “red flag” laws, law enforcement can seize your guns if a disgruntled ex-spouse, family member, neighbor, acquaintance, makes a “red flag” accusation against you, proven or unproven, just a sworn statement. Realize at this point no crime has been committed. Yes, it’s really that easy.
“Red flag” laws not only eviscerate the 2nd Amendment, but the 1st, 4th, 5th, 6th and 8th Amendments. Do you really want a state taking away your Constitutional rights to “due process,” “protection from unreasonable search and seizure of property,” “denial of legal counsel,” “to confront your accuser,” “to confront witnesses,” “to see evidence of the charge?”
These are rights taken away from you when an risk protection order is issued. Are there circumstances where RPO may be justified, yes; but only if a crime has been committed, or in the process.
One innocent civilian being trapped is too many. It’s very costly to “prove your innocence, as you are considered guilty till proven otherwise in a court of law." Costs can run $5,000 and up. It can also affect his job and reputation.
The Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Act has some very good actions, but the RPO section is a total violation of your Constitutional rights. Without the 2nd Amendment, you have no defense if a tyrannical government were to take over, that is why our Founding Fathers gave it to us.
John Nelson
Sebring