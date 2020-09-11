Mel A. Shaw
Mel Allen Shaw, 74, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. Mr. Shaw was born Jan. 29, 1946, in Ross County, Ohio, to Carl and Geraldine (Stewart) Shaw. He was a Vietnam veteran, serving our country in the U.S. Navy. Mel retired as a correctional officer for the State of Ohio Department of Corrections. He moved to Sebring, Florida, in 2004 from Chillicothe, Ohio, and then to Avon Park recently. Mel was a member of the American Legion and Eagles in Ohio. He was a former member of the Tanglewood Golf Association in Sebring and he was an avid Cleveland Browns and Ohio State fan.
Survivors include his loving wife of 37 years, Sueann; son, Rob Shaw; brother, Chris Shaw, and sister, Tammy Miller. Mel was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Carlene Minnie, and brother, Jeff Shaw.
Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.bankspagetheus.com.