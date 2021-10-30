HARDEE COUNTY — The Florida Department of Corrections isn’t saying much about what appears to be a riot at the Hardee Correctional Institution that left one inmate dead and nine injured with stab wounds and other injuries.
Paul A. Walker, spokesman for the department that oversees the state’s prisons, said “multiple inmates were involved in an altercation” at the Bowling Green, Fla., prison Thursday afternoon. “Nine inmates have been reported to have received injuries during the incident and one inmate was pronounced deceased,” he said.
The incident became general knowledge as officials could be heard calling for backup over the public dispatch system. Public safety officials described trying to revive the inmate then pronouncing a Signal 7, which indicates a deceased person.
When a reporter called the prison, an official picked it up and said they were too busy to answer questions. A prison official could be heard in the background giving orders over a walkie-talkie or prison public address system.
Prison officials ended the melee quickly. “Staff responded swiftly, and the situation was brought under control,” Walker said.
The incident, or string of incidents that led inmates to battle it out with knives and other weapons will be investigated by the department’s Office of Inspector General to “ensure independent oversight and absolute accountability at all levels,” he said.
Prison officials will notify the family of the prisoner’s death.
That’s all the information Walker would offer, “due to an open-active investigation,” he said.
Inmates who attack other inmates and visitors are held accountable for their actions, including administrative sanctions, placement of restrictive housing, and criminal charges.
“Every death is thoroughly investigated by law enforcement,” Walker said.