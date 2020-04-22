Every now and then a memory surfaces that I had thought long forgotten. This time it came to me after hearing a praise song that declares that the believer’s weapon is a melody.
Wow! How can that be?
The memory then came back in living color.
I was participating in my first Christian Writer’s Conference. It was then that I actually allowed myself to say, “I am a writer,” believe it and accept it. Others had been calling me that but I needed to hear God’s call on my heart in a fresh way and that conference gave me that.
But it also gave me this memory that encourages me so much.
A fellow writer stood up and spoke of a time in the life of his wife and himself that was particularly trying. They had buried a child and the grief was overwhelming. There wasn’t a dry eye in the auditorium. Even if a pin had dropped it would have gone unnoticed.
The speaker told of the various ways they tried to overcome this intense grief. They sought counseling, prayed, met with pastors and friends. Then at church one Sunday, his wife felt the Lord tugging at her heart strings.
It was as if he was saying to her to let go and really worship. The grief was still there. The pain oppressive. But his response to her pleas was, “Worship Me.”
And, so she did.
She melted into a puddle of agonizing tears and used them to bathe her sorrows with worship of the only One who could heal her heart and give her purpose, deliverance and peace.
At the time, the lyrics of this praise song hadn’t been written. However, the truth of their message was being written in the heart of this young woman and her husband.
The Word of God tells us in Psalm 22: 3, NKJV “You are holy, enthroned in the praises of Israel.”
In other words, as we praise God, he is present in our praises.
Remember that all believers are grafted into the true vine, the Lord Jesus Christ. Therefore, when we praise God, he is present in all of our praises.
And in his presence is healing, deliverance and fullness of joy.
It was a time of cleansing and renewal for this dear couple and ministered to each of us in ways we needed to hear then and now.
What may seem a simple melody to some, when coupled with the truth of God’s Word, is a mighty weapon.
So, sing! Selah