cruise

Jessica Montague’s family previously participated in a memorial cruise for the “Sebring Five” who were killed in the SunTrust Bank shooting in 2019.

 KIM MOODY/STAFF

SEBRING — The fourth annual Local Memorial Cruise for Jessica Montague will be riding through Sebring and Avon Park on Monday evening. The cruise is held in Montague’s honor to celebrate a life. Her life and the lives of four other women, were cut short in the mass shooting at SunTrust on Jan. 23, 2019.

The cruise is open to all types of vehicles, including motorcycles. Participants should line up at Reflection Park at 1901 U.S. 27, the former site of the bank at 6:30 p.m. Wheels will turn at 7 p.m. The route will take the caravan of vehicles through downtown Sebring and end at Avon Park Pediatrics at the corner of Stryker Road and U.S. 27.

