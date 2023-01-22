SEBRING — The fourth annual Local Memorial Cruise for Jessica Montague will be riding through Sebring and Avon Park on Monday evening. The cruise is held in Montague’s honor to celebrate a life. Her life and the lives of four other women, were cut short in the mass shooting at SunTrust on Jan. 23, 2019.
The cruise is open to all types of vehicles, including motorcycles. Participants should line up at Reflection Park at 1901 U.S. 27, the former site of the bank at 6:30 p.m. Wheels will turn at 7 p.m. The route will take the caravan of vehicles through downtown Sebring and end at Avon Park Pediatrics at the corner of Stryker Road and U.S. 27.
While it’s hard to believe it’s been four years, the families of the women, dubbed as the “Sebring Five,” and “Sebring Angels,” the wounds are undoubtedly still fresh. The four women who worked at the midtown branch are Debra Cook, Marisol Perez, Jessica Montague, Ana Pinon-Williams. Cynthia Watson was a customer in the bank at the time of the shooting. The hashtag #Sebring Strong was inspired by the women.
Why a cruise? Montague, her friends and family were car enthusiasts. Montague had a affinity for Ford Mustangs and owned an electric blue 2008 Mustang that her husband Jermaine customized for her. Jermaine will be driving the Mustang in the cruise.
Jessica’s best friend and owner of Strictly Royal Racing Daffne Cruz is presenting the memorial.
“We are continuing the cruise this year and hopefully in following years because it’s important to remember Jess and the other women,” she said. “It’s important to our community to come together. Most people have heard about it (shooting) have returned to their regular lives but Jess’ family and I’m sure the other families still have that piece missing from them.”
The cruise gets bigger every year, the numbers don’t lie.
“We had 20-30 cars the first time,” Cruz said. “The last two (years) we had anywhere between 40 to 60. This year is projected to have about 80-100, possibly more. The car community coming together to honor her memory in a fashion that she (Jessica) would have truly loved, it’s so beautiful to me. Seeing all those cars and just coming together brings a sense of peace. It’s almost like she’s riding with us.”
While some people may not want to do the entire drive, they can send off the vehicles at the park. There will be a time to fellowship and remember the women at the park before the ride.
“I think it’s important to set aside this date every year and regardless where we are, just come together for Jessica,” Cruz said. “We miss and love her.”