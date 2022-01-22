SEBRING – The third annual Local Memorial Cruise for Jessica Montague is set to roll through Sebring on Sunday, Jan. 23. The cruise is held in Montague’s memory on the anniversary of the shooting that took her young life, along with the lives of four others, in a mass shooting at SunTrust Midtown branch.
Participants should meet at Reflection Park at 1901 U.S. 27, the former site of the bank, at 10:30 a.m. and line up in the caravan before taking off at 11 a.m. The route will be through downtown Sebring to the Sebring Parkway and end at Love Bugg’s car wash. After the cruise, those who want to fellowship can meet up at Chili’s for lunch. The cruise is open to everyone with all types of vehicles.
The cruise is to honor and remember Debra Cook, Marisol Lopez, Jessica Montague, Ana Pinon-William and Cynthia Watson. The ladies have been dubbed the “Sebring 5” and “Sebring Angels.” They were the inspiration behind the hashtag #SebringStrong.”
Montague and her family and friends were very much into cars. She had a 2008 blue Mustang that she loved. Her husband Jermaine customized the car for her. He will drive it during the cruise.
Family friend Daffne Cruz is the organizer of the event and said the cruise gets bigger every year. She also said the cruise mirrors the things Montague held dear.
“We are just doing this to honor her memory,” Cruz said. “Jessica just loved cars and getting together. Every year, we have grown. It’s a beautiful event. People give a couple hours of their lives. It’s a beautiful thing.”
Justice for Jessica T-shirts will be sold this year for $20.