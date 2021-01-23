SEBRING — This evening, friends of Jessica Montague will share stories and memories as the second annual Local Memorial Cruise for Jessica Montague.
Montague loved her 2008 Mustang GT and her husband Jermaine, who worked on it. The Mustang will be driven in the cruise.
Participants in the cruise are being asked to line up about 5:30 p.m. at Reflection Park. At 6 p.m. the cruise will head south on U.S. 27 to to Lakeview Drive, through downtown Sebring, and then out on Sebring Parkway to Panther Parkway, Manatee Drive, Valerie Boulevard and U.S. 27 to gather again at Love Bugg’s. Strictly Royal Racing is hosting the event.