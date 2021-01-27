SEBRING — Dozens of vehicles, mostly muscle cars, took off from Reflection Park for the second annual Local Memorial Cruise for Jessica Montague on Saturday evening. The memorial cruise was held on the second anniversary of the SunTrust Bank Midtown branch shooting on Jan. 23, 2019.
Montague, 31, was one of the five women killed at the bank. The other four women who died in the tragedy were Ana Piñon-Williams, Cynthia Lee Watson, Debra Cook, and Marisol Lopez.
The cruise left Reflections Park, the site where the bank once stood, and went south, through downtown and eventually ended in a unique car show at Love Bugg’s. The Sebring Police Department, who was in charge of the case, also helped dozens of cars, Jeeps, trucks and even a Slingshot by providing traffic control.
Jermaine Montague, Jessica’s widow, and many of his friends and family wore shirts with Jessica’s picture on them. Friends and family came out to support the Montagues or simply to pay respect to the victims. Jessica was a Ford Mustang enthusiast, so there was no question that any memorial would revolve around cars. Family friend and owner of Strictly Royal Racing, Daffne Cruz, took the reins in organizing the event both years. Cruz has worked on Jessica’s 2008 Mustang with Jermaine to customize the car to Jessica’s specifications.
Cruz said the Mustang family is a tight group. Mustang owners who did not know Jessica personally came out to show support for all the victims’ families.
SunTrust, now Truist, delivered wreaths with cards Friday to the park at 1901 U.S. 27. Because of concerns of COVID, Truist did not want to have any memorials with large crowds. The bank was razed and the park dedicated to the victims, their families and the entire community ahead of the first anniversary. Mourners added to the wreaths with their own flowers.
Although the event has Montague’s name on it, Jermaine said the ride was for all the women and their families. He knew all the employees at the bank from visiting his wife at work, and would often bring their daughter and have lunch with Jessica.
“It’s hard to speak about my wife,” Jermaine said. “I feel, personally, this is for everyone. I was close with everyone.”
He expressed how he is coping two years after his wife’s death.
“It still feels the same,” Jermaine said. “It feels fresh, like it was just two months ago.”
He said he is moving on to honor his wife and be a good role model for the children.
“It’s easier once you know what you are doing it for. I want to be a good father for them,” he said. “You can do anything if you work hard for it. Nothing is given to you.”
Cruz said last year when they hosted the cruise, she felt at peace seeing Jessica’s Mustang leading the way. She said people from all over reached out and showed up to support the families that lost loved ones.
“We wanted to make it a tradition,” she said. “We will probably do it every year. I wanted to do something positive in her honor. It’s also Jermaine’s birthday, so we wanted to do something nice.”
Cruz urged people to check on others. Because, while life continues, there are those whose lives have been changed forever and are still grieving.
“We wanted to support Jermaine and the family as well as the community,” Cassey Sullivan said. “Plus, it’s Jermaine’s birthday.”
Eddie Mac also came out to support Jermaine. He said he does a lot of work with him.
“I’ve known Jermaine a long time,” he said.
Jermaine is the owner/operator of Montague Family Towing. Jermaine put Jessica’s Mustang on the flatbed of his tow truck whereas last year it was driven while leading the cruise.
“There were so many people last year, that we lost some people,” Jermaine said. “This year, I thought about putting it on the truck and using the lights to be easier to follow.”