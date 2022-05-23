AVON PARK — County officials still want to find a solution for a drainage ditch that is washing out a resident along Memorial Drive.
After discussing the matter at their meeting, including high costs for a covered-over culvert, county commissioners suggested Engineering Department staff look at ways to shore up the banks of that ditch to keep it from eroding.
Right now, it’s just a drainage discharge easement, carrying water under Memorial Drive from Lake Lelia to Lake Lotela, said Assistant County Engineer J.D. Langford. It has a head wall on both sides of the road where it passes underneath, he said.
It runs along the north boundary of a residential property, and has caused erosion. The plan was to close the ditch between the east headwall and Lake Lotela, carrying water directly to the lake.
He said the project would include riprap at the mouth of the pipe — a permanent layer of large, angular stone, cobbles, or boulders to prevent erosion where the water discharges.
One of the challenges, Langford said, involves lake levels, where the contractor has to de-water the site and then dig down to replace the subsurface material. Lake levels have been high, and that, he said, is one factor driving up the prices.
The county only got back one bid for the work, and it was high, Langford said.
“It was in the neighborhood of $833,000, which was way more than what we anticipated,” Langford said.
The dewatering aspect of it, he said, was approximately $322,000.
They went back to the drawing board, Langford said, and looked at what the county could do in-house through the Road and Bridge Department. Road and Bridge Director Jonathan Harrison said his department looked at quotes on dewatering and sheet piling, with county crews installing the pipe and junction box between the existing and new pipe, then filling it in.
Of the five quotes sought for dewatering, one company refused and another replied with a quote for $142,000, Harrison said. Of 12 requests for quotes for the sheet pilings, three companies refused and only one company replied with a $129,000 quote.
The in-house work, Harrison said, would cost $39,000, and those three quotes together would leave the county still $140,000 short of paying the bill with available unreserved or unallocated funds.
The other problem, Harrison said, is that he got the quotes back in February, and they are no longer valid.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts, in whose district the resident lives, said he liked the idea of doing erosion control. Harrison said that’s doable, and has been considered in previous instances over the last 12 years with this site.
Stabilization around canals and drainage structures, he said, is what the county already does, and he said the county could secure its own rock for riprap through its own sources of road base material at the county shell pit.
His estimate for cost is $35,000-$40,000 for up to 600 tons — approximately 50 truckloads — of riprap. It will address whatever is already above the water line.
Roberts asked if county staff can do erosion control with what they have now, and Harrison said they can. In the future, he added, if the lake levels drop enough to lower the dewatering cost, the county might be able to consider putting in an enclosed culvert.