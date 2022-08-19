SEBRING — After 12 years of working on it, the “Memorial Drive culvert” project should be done today.
It’s the culmination of years of trying to find a solution for heavy erosion of a homeowner’s property by a drainage discharge easement, carrying water under Memorial Drive from Lake Lelia to Lake Lotela.
Interim County Administrator Laurie Hurner said this project completion owes much to county Road and Bridge and Engineering staff, as well as to Commissioner Kevin Roberts and his two predecessors representing District 1.
Roberts said he received a call from Robert Peeples, who owns the property with his wife, Elisa. When Road and Bridge started the project on Monday, Roberts said, it was “like a S.W.A.T. Team going in there.”
“They went in there and they had the best of everybody and the best of the equipment, and got on it,” Roberts said.
Roberts said he sent a message to Road and Bridge Director Jonathan Harrison, telling him how Peeples had “heaped praise” on all county employees associated with the project.
It was a turnaround from when the project had stalled in May, yet again. At the time, Assistant County Engineer J.D. Langford asked for direction, noting that the culvert had head walls on both sides of the road where it passes underneath.
Where it had run along the north side of the Peeples’ home, it had caused erosion. Originally, the plan was to close the ditch between the east headwall and Lake Lotela, carrying water directly to the lake, with riprap at the mouth of the pipe — a permanent layer of large, angular stone, cobbles or boulders to prevent erosion where the water discharges.
However, the contractor would have had to de-water the site and then dig down to replace the subsurface material. Lake levels have been high, and that, Langford said, was a factor driving up the prices, with one bid coming in as high as $833,000, listing just the de-watering aspect of it at $322,000.
Instead, the county looked at what could be done in-house, and has moved forward with reconstructing the ditch.