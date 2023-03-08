LORIDA — The second annual Ralph Trammell Memorial Fish Fry was held Feb. 25 at the Harvest House Church, which was the old Lorida School house.
Two checks were presented from the funds that were donated last year. A $1,500 check was presented to Sheriff Paul Blackman, representing the Highlands County Sheriff’s Department, to be used to send young boys to camp. Another $1,500 check was presented to Sarah Miller, representing the Lorida branch of the FHA, to be used as needed for projects for young people.