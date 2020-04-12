AVON PARK — In approximately 24 hours the 7 Days convenience store in Avon Park transformed from a crime scene to a loving memorial. Fifteen bouquets of flowers, nine candles plus balloons adorned the storefront early Saturday morning, not to mention the four posters that have been turned into statements of love for the too-soon departed Dharmik Patel.
The store is understandably closed until further notice as family, friends and customers mourn the death of Dharmik “Bossman” Patel who was stabbed to death Thursday evening in a confrontation with customer Roosevelt Shavon Smith III, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
By all accounts, Patel was a good and gentle man. For those who knew him, he will be greatly missed. For those of us who never met him, perhaps we have missed an honor in not knowing this good man.