SEBRING — Once Lee County finishes processing Aratavis Arriel Spivey and Daniel Steven Zamot, Highlands County deputies will have some charges for them.
Spivey, 20, of Winter Haven, and Zamot, 18, of Avon Park, will each face charges of armed carjacking, a first-degree felony, according to officials with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. Spivey will also have a charge of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Currently, they are both in the Lee County Jail after a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon through a North Fort Myers residential area in a silver 2018 Lincoln MKX model SUV.
The car had been carjacked at gunpoint just before 12:37 p.m. from a parking lot in Avon Park, as the driver was sitting with her door open, on lunch break.
No shots were fired and she was uninjured. She stepped away and two men, described as wearing masks, drove away with the car.
Highlands County sheriff’s officials said the two men, allegedly, took the car because they had someone they planned to meet in Fort Myers.
“It’s fortunate that the victim was not hurt and they did not hurt anyone in Lee County,” said Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Scott Dressel. Footage of the high-speed chase, filmed by Lee County Sheriff’s Office, showed the SUV veering off a four-lane divided highway into the yards of an adjacent subdivision.
Video also showed that the driver stopped when faced with a low-leaning truck from a live oak tree that blocked him from passing between the tree and some thick undergrowth.
Spivey’s Lee County charges include aggravated battery on an officer, firefighter or EMT; fleeing or eluding police without regard to the safety of people or property, and resisting an officer without violence. He’s being held in lieu of a $301,500 bond.
Zamot’s Lee County charges are aggravated battery on an officer, firefighter or EMT and resisting an officer without violence. He’s being held in lieu of a $200,000 bond.