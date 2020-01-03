LAKE PLACID — Some pre-New Year’s Eve partying landed Mary Mendez, 21, in jail on Sunday night; she was arrested by Lake Placid Police Department officers. There was no address listed for Mendez on the arrest report but her court records show Hollywood, Florida. She will now face charges of DUI, child neglect without great harm, and possession of a controlled controlled substance without a prescription.
According to the officer’s arrest report, a call came in about two people reportedly smoking marijuana in front of the grocery store at 70 Plaza Ave. Upon arrival, the officer approached the passenger’s side of the pickup truck that was illegally parked in a fire lane.
The report says the officer thought the passenger was on narcotics from his droopy eyes and slurred speech. He did give officers his identification. The report does not mention if the man was arrested, so the Highlands News-Sun will not identify him.
The report said the driver, Mendez, allegedly had the same slow body movements and even the officer wrote she opened and closed her eyes very slowly “as if she could fall asleep.”
The driver gave consent for officers to search the truck where they allegedly found a vape pen with a full vial of dark oil. The reporting officer searched a purse that Mendez said was hers. However, when the Alprazolam 2 mg. pills were found, she denied ownership of the purse.
After being made aware of her Miranda rights, Mendez was given a field sobriety test. The report said she failed. The report shows she had two minor children in the truck with her.
Mendez has bonded out of jail.