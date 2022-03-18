SEBRING — Four Mercedes-AMG Motorsport Customer Racing entries competing in two different classes are in Sebring International Raceway for the 70th running of 12 Hours of Sebring IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race on the legendary central Florida airport road course. Three are in the GT Daytona (GTD) class and one is competing in the GTD Pro division for Saturday’s featured 12-hour IMSA WeatherTech Championship race.
The 70th 12 Hours of Sebring is scheduled to start this Saturday, March 19, at 10:10 a.m. with flag-to-flag livestreaming coverage on NBC Peacock beginning at 10 a.m. Live television coverage begins on the USA Network at 3:30 p.m.
This year marks the first season of split competition for IMSA’s popular GTD division, which has been home to the Mercedes-AMG GT3 since 2017. While the traditional Pro-Am format of the original GTD division continues, the new GTD Pro class showcases top-ranked professional sports car drivers from around the world competing in machinery similar to the cars used in GTD.
The No. 97 Proton USA Mercedes-AMG GT3 entry of Cooper MacNeil, Maro Engel and Jules Gounon returns at Sebring after a competitive GTD Pro run in the season-opening Rolex 24 At Daytona in January. Joined by Daniel Juncadella, the No. 97 drivers combined to lead 77 GTD Pro laps and appeared to be in a position to battle for the class victory as the sun came up Sunday morning.
Gounon was at the wheel and leading GTD Pro Sunday morning as the race entered its final quarter, but a cooling system water hose worked its way loose and the No. 97 was retired due to overheating. The team and drivers look for a better result this weekend with Proton, which scored a GT class victory last year at Sebring with MacNeil among the drivers on the winning team.
“I am very happy to be back in IMSA and in the United States, where I always love to race,” Gounon said. “With Cooper and Maro, I think we have another good chance to chase a top result. In Daytona, the race was really going our way, and we were getting better pace as the race went on. Unfortunately, it was not to be, but it is great to have another go at it at Sebring.”
The three other Mercedes-AMG Motorsport customer teams competing at Sebring are all entered in the GTD class, including the No. 32 Gilbert Korthoff Motorsports (GKM) Mercedes-AMG GT3 that secured a third-place class finish.
The break-through podium showing came in just the GKM team’s fifth WeatherTech Championship GTD start, second major endurance race and first-ever 24-hour race. Full-season co-driver Mike Skeen and Stevan McAleer will co-drive in GKM’s Sebring debut with Juncadella, who moves over to GKM after driving the Proton USA No. 97.
The No. 57 Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 team of Russell Ward, Philip Ellis and Marvin Dienst also makes its 12 Hours of Sebring debut after a string of Rolex 24 success at Daytona in recent years. The Winward No. 57 team won the GTD class in the 2021 Rolex 24 At Daytona, secured another victory in this year’s Rolex 24 qualifying race, and appeared in a strong position for another first place finish in January’s Rolex 24.
From Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning, Winward led the GTD field 13 times for a total of 151 laps, but a contact incident in the race’s second hour created a vibration that ultimately led to a costly front-end and hood repair early Sunday morning. Despite the setback, Winward returned to the race and steadily picked up a few positions in the final five hours to finish sixth.
Another Mercedes-AMG GT3 entry in GTD looks for a turnaround at Sebring after early retirements in last year’s 12 hour and this year’s Rolex 24 derailed a pair of competitive runs. The No. 28 Alegra Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT3 was knocked out of last year’s Sebring race in the opening hours by another competitor and – after leading three different times for 19 laps early on in January at Daytona – was forced to retire with a technical issue just a few hours into the Rolex 24.
The Alegra team is primed for better results at Sebring where Daniel Morad, Michael de Quesada and reigning Mercedes-AMG DTM Champion Maximilian Götz co-drive the No. 28 Mercedes-AMG GT3.