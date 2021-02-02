DAYTONA BEACH — Winward Racing and team co-drivers Russell Ward, Indy Dontje, Philip Ellis and Maro Engel earned the first Rolex 24 At Daytona victory for the Mercedes-AMG GT3 on Sunday at Daytona International Speedway (DIS). The team and drivers secured a historic win in the team’s debut in the nation’s premier 24-hour endurance race, which ran for the 59th time this weekend at DIS.
Engel drove the winning No. 57 Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 across the finish line just ahead of the No. 75 SunEnergy1 Racing entry, anchoring a one-two Mercedes-AMG GT3 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GT Daytona (GTD) class finish.
“I am very, very happy for our Mercedes-AMG Motorsport Customer Racing teams, and for all of the people involved, so that we could achieve this fantastic victory here at such an iconic race,” said Head of Mercedes-AMG Motorsport Customer Racing Stefan Wendl. “We’ve been able to put the name of Mercedes-AMG in the record book for the famous Rolex 24 At Daytona.”
The victory marked a string of “firsts” for Mercedes-AMG Motorsport Customer Racing and the Winward team and drivers. In addition to the first Daytona win for the Mercedes-AMG GT3 and Winward Racing, the victory was the first for all four drivers at the “World Center of Racing,” and came in the Rolex 24 debuts of Ward, Ellis, Dontje and the Winward team.
“I’m just speechless,” Ellis said. “When Maro crossed the line, I was standing on the pit wall bawling my eyes out. It’s crazy to think these guys at Winward are here for the first time. It’s amazing to be a part of it, and amazing to be a part of the first Rolex 24 win for Mercedes-AMG at Daytona as well. And to make it a one-two just adds to it. In my opinion, it couldn’t be any more perfect.”
The No. 57 Winward Racing entry was the highest starting Mercedes-AMG GT3 of the three competing in the Rolex 24. Ward started the race in fifth and he and his teammates seldom ran lower than that throughout the race.
All four drivers led race laps in the No. 57 to combine for a GTD-class high 362 laps up front. Dontje first put the Winward Mercedes-AMG GT3 in the lead for 14 laps early Saturday evening in his second driving stint of the race. Ward followed and returned to the front of the GTD field after taking over from Dontje. From there, the No. 57 maintained or battled for the lead for the rest of the race.
For the final four hours, Winward’s toughest competitor was the No. 75 SunEnergy1 Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 of Kenny Habul, Mikael Grenier, Luca Stolz and Raffaele Marciello.
The No. 75 drivers maintained a steady pace in the top-10 throughout the race’s opening hours on Saturday, but Stolz first gave a sign of things to come when he moved up to fourth in the seventh hour.
By Sunday morning, the No. 75 was lapping on pace with the Winward entry, with Stolz and Marciello frequently right on the No. 57’s bumper. The No. 75 led 13 race laps, but in the end, Engel built just enough of a gap to secure the win. Marciello followed Engel across the finish line to seal the first Mercedes-AMG GT3 one-two IMSA race finish since Long Beach in 2017.
Debuting Mercedes-AMG Motorsport Customer Racing team and season-long IMSA GTD entrants Alegra Motorsports made it three Mercedes-AMG GT3 in the top-10.
Co-drivers Daniel Morad, Billy Johnson, Maxi Buhk and Mike Skeen, and the No. 28 Alegra Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT3 team, persevered through a myriad of typical endurance race issues for a hard-earned ninth-place finish.
Next up for Mercedes-AMG Motorsport Customer Racing teams in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship is the 12 Hours of Sebring, March 17-20.