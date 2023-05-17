MONTEREY, Calif. — The No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes-AMG took advantage of the misfortunes of others to take the checkered flag in the GTD Pro class of Sunday’s Motul Course de Monterey Powered by Hyundai N at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.
The No. 23 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3 and the No. 3 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R were running 1-2 in the class, when Ross Gunn in the Aston Martin passed the safety car and Antonio Garcia in the Corvette followed him. Both cars were given two-minute and 50-second penalties, allowing the Mercedes to move into the lead.
“The safety car split the GTD field,” Garcia said. “The GTD leader was the real GT leader, so that’s why everyone behind us moved to the right to get a pass-around, and the 23 moved to the right, as well. But because we were the GTD PRO leaders, we should have stayed where we were. I just made a mistake and went to follow the 23 when they were wrong.”
The No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 placed second to maintain their lead in the season points standings. It was the third top-two result of the year for the team.
“To come home with a P2 finish and still leading the championship is pretty incredible,” said Ben Barnicoat, who shared the Lexus with Jack Hawksworth. “I feel a little bit heartbroken not to have the chance to fight for a win, but it was still great to come away in that position.”
The Vasser Sullivan team has been consistent all season, finishing on the podium in all four races this season.
“This has always been a tricky track for us, and it was a tricky weekend for us,” Hawksworth said. “We didn’t particularly feel comfortable with our car this weekend in terms of feeling like we were going to be there for the win, but the Vasser Sullivan guys did an awesome job to come away with a second here, so we’ll take it. It was an awesome job by everyone.”
The No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 placed third and the Corvette was able to get fourth-place points, but Garcia was still upset about the penalty.
“It’s a mistake that shouldn’t happen,” he said. “On race pace, we had a car to win. We did everything right on strategy to be in the lead. We’ll review what happened, do a full analysis of the situation, and I know this won’t happen again.”
Kellymoss with Riley wins GTD class
The No. 91 Kellymoss with Riley Porsche 911 GT3 R captured the GTD class and the sister No. 92 Porsche finished third, making it a banner day for the team.
Kay van Berlo made the winning pass on the No. 44 Magnus Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3 with a little more than 20 minutes remaining. Bill Auberlen was able to split the two Kellymoss with Riley entries and finish second in the No. 97 BMW M4 GT3.
Magnus Racing placed fourth and the No. 70 Inception Racing McLaren 720S GT3 EVO rounded out the top five.