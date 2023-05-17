MONTEREY, Calif. — The No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes-AMG took advantage of the misfortunes of others to take the checkered flag in the GTD Pro class of Sunday’s Motul Course de Monterey Powered by Hyundai N at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

The No. 23 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3 and the No. 3 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R were running 1-2 in the class, when Ross Gunn in the Aston Martin passed the safety car and Antonio Garcia in the Corvette followed him. Both cars were given two-minute and 50-second penalties, allowing the Mercedes to move into the lead.

