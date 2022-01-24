SEBRING — Prosecutor Richard Castillo is sticking to his guns when it comes to getting restitution for people who he says have been scammed by Daniel Merrell.
When Merrell’s case was called in Circuit Court Wednesday, Castillo told a judge he would consider options only when Merrell arranges restitution for his Highlands County victims.
“There needs to be money in sufficient amounts … before I will agree to a continuance,” Castillo told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada Wednesday. “I’m moved by the victims to get to the prosecution.”
Merrell’s latest lawyer, Peter Brewer, told Estrada that he is looking into Merrell’s finances to document how compensation can be met.
Merrell is accused of taking down payments for pouring new concrete driveways and other work without completing the work. Investigators allege Merrell used an “identical method of operation” in a minimum of nine cases in the Spring Lake area in April 2021. Merrell allegedly took down payments of $3,500 from at least two victims and payments of various amounts from each of his other victims.
In another Highland County arrest, Merrell wrote a check from his wife’s bank account to purchase a pickup truck from a local car dealership, arrest documents show.
In February 2021, Merrell and his wife went to Alan Jay automotive to buy a pickup truck. “During the sale, Daniel passed a check belonging to his wife, without her knowledge,” the arrest report states. When contacted, his wife said she did not write the check; Merrell signed a second bounced check to cover the first check. He was arrested and charged; his wife was not charged.
Castillo outlined what he called Merrell’s history of fraud arrests, including prison time, dating back years.
“He doesn’t need to be out,” Castillo told the Highlands News-Sun after Merrell’s arrest in May on 11 counts of grand theft and scheming to defraud. In Florida, grand theft is a first degree felony punishable from 21 months to 30 years in prison. He also could be designated a habitual offender.
“He had a total of 10 felony counts that he was convicted of in Polk County,” Castillo said. “He had other convictions in New York, one of which was theft.”
After moving from New York state to Polk County, Merrell was arrested on a mix of 26 charges of fraud and contracting without a license, Polk County court records show.
He was sentenced to 17 months in prison and 12 years probation in that county and was released after time served.
After moving to Highlands County two years ago, he allegedly set about talking Sebring residents out of their money without providing goods or services he promised, Castillo said.
“He was placed on probation, comes down here in 2019, and continues on the same course of conduct,” Castillo said.
Merrell could potentially serve 30 years in prison; he was on about a dozen years’ probation in Polk County at the time of his alleged Highlands County crimes.