SEBRING — It was payback time for convicted fraudster Daniel Merrell Monday.
According to detectives, Merrell took down payments from as many as 19 Highlands County victims in exchange for a promise to repave their driveways and other work. He failed to complete – and in many cases, start – the promised work, prosecutors allege.
After Merrell pled no contest Monday to fraud, grand theft, contracting without a license and other crimes in seven separate criminal cases, Prosecutor Richard Castillo called each of the victims, many of whom live in the Spring Lake community, to the front of the courtroom.
Merrell’s lawyer, Peter Brewer, then handed a check over to Castillo, who then handed a reimbursement check to the victim.
The scene was the result of lengthy negotiations between the state and defense.
Because the victims’ chief goal was to get their retirement savings returned, Castillo agreed to a shorter sentence if Merrell came up with at least $36,000, a fraction of what Merrell took from his victims.
Merrell instead came up with more, some $59,000, which allowed for a shorter prison sentence, Castillo told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada Monday.
Saying “the need for restitution is greater” than a tough prison term, Estrada then sentenced Merrell to a below-guidelines plea of five years on each count, to be served concurrently. Counting the year he has already spent in county jail, that leaves Merrell about four more years of prison time.
Merrell, 56, was at one time the maintenance and project director at the Spring Lake International Golf Resort. It was while golfing with local residents that he made his play to repave homeowners’ driveways, investigators allege.
“It’s about time,” said another of his victims who was handed a check in front of Estrada Monday morning. “I have been in court every month since this started.”
As each of at least 10 people came to the front, Castillo handed them a check, ranging from $800 to $2,000 and as high as $12,900.
There wasn’t enough money to repay everyone the full amount he stole, but Merrell is still on the hook for the rest as restitution payments, Castillo said.
Another victim said Merrell sat in front of her in church for more than seven years.
“He’s a smooth talker,” she said.
Castillo has worked closely with the victims as the case progressed. They told him from the beginning that getting their money back was their chief aim. They agreed to the sentence Estrada handed down Monday.
“He took a lot of money from me,” another victim said. “I just want this to be over.”
Another victim — Alan Jay Automotive – received a smaller check from Merrell. Merrell tried to buy a pickup truck from the Sebring dealership using a bounced check. Merrell returned the pickup truck, so that reimbursement came to about $187.
Merrell had a history of fraud and unlicensed contractor convictions before he moved to Highlands County. He was arrested on a mix of 26 charges of fraud and contracting without a license in Polk County in 2018 and 2019. He was convicted on 10 counts and sentenced to 17 months in state prison. After his release, he was put on 12 years of probation.
He then moved to Highlands County and committed more fraud, to which he pled guilty on Monday morning. Polk County prosecutors can use his no contest pleas as proof he violated his probation in Polk.