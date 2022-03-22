Merrell pleads guilty; sentence depends on restitution

SEBRING — Daniel Merrell pled guilty to fraud, grand theft, contracting without a license and other charges in 10 separate criminal cases Monday, but his sentence depends on how much money he can repay his victims.
Prosecutor Richard Castillo said he wants to see $36,000 in Merrell’s lawyer’s escrow account by Merrell’s sentencing, which is set for May 3 at 11 a.m. Though Merrell is accused of bilking his victims out of a collective $65,852, if the money is in escrow, it will be enough to repay his victims, many of whom are Spring Lake residents, 55 cents on the dollar.
“The victims are out their money,” Castillo said. “It’s important that they are getting some of it back, but unfortunately, they’re not getting all of it back.”
Merrell, 56, was at one time the maintenance and project director at the Spring Lake International Golf Resort. It was while golfing with local residents that he made his play to repave homeowners’ driveways, investigators allege.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Detective John Garrison interviewed Spring Lake residents, who said they gave Merrell cash down payments of $1,200 and more in exchange for new concrete driveways. If the work was begun, it was never completed. Often the work was never started, and victims told Garrison that Merrell stopped returning their phone calls.
Merrell had a history of fraud and false contracting convictions before he moved to Highlands County. He was arrested on a mix of 26 charges of fraud and contracting without a license in Polk County in 2018 and 2019. He was convicted on 10 counts and sentenced to 17 months in state prison. After his release, he was put on 12 years of probation.
He then moved to Highlands County and committed more fraud, to which he pled guilty on Monday morning. Polk County prosecutors can use his no contest pleas as proof he violated his probation in Polk.
If convicted on the Polk County probation violation, Merrell can receive another 12 years to what he receives here in May.
Merrell’s victims are expected to address the court under Marsy’s Law when he is sentenced in May. The law allows victims to describe how defendants harmed them.