SEBRING – Sentencing for Daniel Merrell, whom prosecutors say owes $65,852 in restitution to people he defrauded in Spring Lake and other Highlands County neighborhoods, was postponed until June 27.
Prosecutors, however, told the Highlands News-Sun that Merrell must come up with at least $36,000 when he’s sentenced in June, or they will not honor a plea agreement that will limit jail time to five years in prison.
His plea agreement states that if he can come up with that amount, which represents restitution for people he defrauded, he’ll receive five years in prison for each third-degree felony and six years in prison for each second-degree felony. Depending on what the judge decides, that’s six years concurrent.
“If at the time of sentencing the defendant does not have at least $36,000 in his attorney’s escrow account, then the state can withdraw the plea agreement,” the agreement states.
Merrell pled guilty to fraud, grand theft, contracting without a license and other charges in 10 separate criminal cases in March.
Prosecutors say they made the agreement to ensure the money gets back to the victims, several of whom are retirees and above the age of 65. Merrell owes one victim $5,320; another, $4,500; another victim, $4,140, and various amounts to another 11 people for a total of $65,852.
Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz said he’s hopeful Merrell can repay his victims.
“We will only know the actual truth as to what is there at sentencing,” Kromholz said. “As you know, actions speak louder than words.”