SEBRING — Santa Claus came a bit earlier this year — about half an hour early.
Parade-goers had less time to wait to see Santa and Mrs. Claus at the end of the 2020 Sebring Christmas Parade as the parade was slightly shorter and moved along at a good pace.
Spectators had more places to sit, too, as the sidewalks and curbs had room to set up chairs even up until the start of the parade, although most spots along the route did not leave much room for social distancing.
Masks were optional, too, among the spectators and participants. Holiday cheer, however, was not optional and was contagious, masks or not.
The parade started with the colors presented by law enforcement honor guard, followed by the Sebring Fire Department and the Sebring Firemen Inc. historic fire engine, restored and running for the parade.
The parade included various commercial floats, dancing and athletics by both Dance Unlimited and OXA Competitive Cheerleading of Sebring and two groups of motorcycles: First the two-wheeled models and later a group of four-wheel all-terrain vehicles and quads, with frames decorated in lights and riders decked out in festive clothes.
The Grinch even made an appearance driving a quad four-passenger model. It was his second appearance in the parade, as he was also spotted waving from a float.
The festivities ended with Christmas music from Sebring High School Marching Band with Santa and Mrs. Claus riding behind the City of Sebring float.