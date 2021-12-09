SEBRING — The fourth annual Merry Pawsmas adoption event was held Saturday at Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services at 7300 Haywood Taylor Blvd. The event was started by Dr. Jeff Saunders, a local veterinarian and founder of Saunders Second Chances.
HCSO’s Lt. Clay Kinslow, who heads up Animal Services, said every year during the first week of December, Saunders and his staff offer to spay or neuter the first 20 animals adopted at the event. Kinslow said during the adoption event, his staff waives the microchip fee. The combination reduces the adoption fees to a very affordable amount.
Sheriff Paul Blackman and several of his deputies showed up to support the event and animal services.
Eight dogs in total were adopted Saturday. One dog was adopted by Rachel Wolfe and her daughter Fern.
“We want to support our rescues,” Wolfe said. She said she also fosters animals for a rescue in Orlando.
Fern wanted a puppy and mom considers it part of her Christmas gift. Fern and her mom took a large, young mixed breed dog out to a play area to make sure he was a good fit for their family. Apparently he was because the pair decided to adopt him.
Fern was all smiles. Her only disappointment was they couldn’t take the puppy home on Saturday as he needed to be neutered first.
“We want the adoption rate to increase as much as we can,” said Dr. Lorena Kessler with Saunders Veterinary Services. “We want to give people the incentive to help.”
The animals provided a lot of entertainment but there was also fun to be had near the front of the property with all manner of raffle tickets and baskets to be won. Crystal Jackson, who works in Saunders’ office, said the funds raised from the event benefit Saunders Second Chances, a low-cost spay and neutering program.
The Nut N’ Fancy BBQ truck was there cooking lunch. The menu was simple but tasty with hot dogs, hamburgers, pulled pork and serving up something called “Redneck Nachos.” Popcorn was a favorite as Jackson’s daughter, Emeri, can attest to. It is not clear if Emeri liked the popcorn or the animals more.
Saunders Veterinary Services is at 2801 U.S. 27 in Avon Park.