AVON PARK — The Christmas holidays are a time of giving … giving and sharing of love and friendship. This holiday season consider giving the gift of a furrever home.
Two local pet loving organizations, Saunders Second Chances and Highlands County Animal Services, are teaming up again this year to present the 6th Annual Merry PAWSmas on Saturday, Dec. 4, beginning at 9 a.m. through 1 p.m. at 7300 Haywood Taylor Blvd., Sebring. These organizations will be kicking off the holiday season with an adoption day for furry friends of all shapes, sizes, colors and ages.
Saunders Second Chances partnered with Highlands Animal Services, with a mission to enrich the lives of our furry little friends within the community and to assist Highlands County Animal Services fulfill its goal for pet adoptions to a forever loving home by fostering four-legged kids. This program is focused on raising funds while simultaneously raising awareness about adoptions and volunteering at Highlands County Animal Services. Through fostering and healing homeless animals, providing the highest quality of care while reducing costs on spays and neuters for those truly in need, Saunders Second Chances has become a vital link in the animal service community.
This Saturday, some of the adoption fees will be reduced as a celebration with the new family as they give the gift of a furrever home.
“We are excited about the event. We are very grateful for Saunders Second Chances and Saunders Veterinary Services for their help in the planning for this event and vetting of the animals. We are in hopes of a good turn out with lots of pets finding their forever homes,” said Aubre McAnally, manager of the Highlands County Animal Services Manager.
Is your house too full for another furry friend? That is OK, you can still come out and support these organizations helping to raise funds; 100% of the proceeds from this event will be used for spays and neuters for pets for future furrever homes.
Enjoy the day with fun and exciting kid’s activities such as a bounce house, a bake sale, raffle prizes and giveaways to kick off this merry season. There will be a food truck onsite, Nut ‘N Fancy BBQ, serving up some delicious food.
So bring a friend, a neighbor or two and let us work together to give the gift of a furrever home. Mark your calendars and plan to join us from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 7300 Haywood Taylor Blvd. in Sebring for Merry PAWSmas Pet Adoption Event.
Please note that no outside pets are allowed per the safety rules of Highlands County Animal Services.
If you are not able to attend, you can still help: 1) adopt a Furry Friend, 2) share and spread the word about Merry PAWSmas and/or 3) tax free donations made to Saunders Second Chances to help continue to provide health care and surgeries. Donations can be made at this event or online at www.vetcarefoundation.org and be sure to designate Saunders Second Chances to receive the donations.
See more information on Saunders Second Chances on Facebook (facebook.com/saunders2ndchances/) or Saunders Veterinary Services (facebook.com/saundersveterinarypage/).
For more information on Merry PAWSmas or how you can help Saunders Second Chances, contact Saunders Veterinary Services at 863-453-5700.