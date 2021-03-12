Meryl H. High
Meryl Helen High, “Helen,” of Lake Placid, Florida, went to be with our Lord early Tuesday morning, March 9, 2021. Helen has been a lifelong resident of Lake Placid. She was the daughter of Pamela Lily Willoughby High and Cecil Leroy High. She was born Feb. 2, 1949 in Highlands County. She was a Baptist by faith. Helen served in many different capacities and departments with Publix. She retired after 30-plus years of dedicated service. Helen was a lifelong caregiver to her mother and her sister Betty. She will be greatly missed.
Helen is survived by her sister, Betty High; nephews, Michael High, Troy High and Christopher High, and niece, Amy Fountain. She leaves many great- nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in her death by her brothers, Troy, Allen (Bear) and Mike High.
A graveside service and interment for Helen will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, March 12, from the Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Placid. Pastor Eric Burch will preside. Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.