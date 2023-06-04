At the end of May, two local Methodist churches in Sebring changed affiliations.
First Sebring Church and St. John Methodist Church have both left the United Methodist Church. St. John has joined the Global Methodist Church and is already listed in the online directory at globalmethodistchurches.org.
First Sebring is now an independent Methodist church.
“That’s the direction we’re choosing for now,” said Pastor David Juliano of First Sebring Church. “We probably will be Global Methodist.”
Juliano and Pastor Ron De Genaro of St. John Methodist Church said at the heart of the matter is that the United Methodist Church has not been enforcing its own rules on theology and certain behaviors.
One of the key issues, building in controversy over at least 20 years, has been marriage and ordination of homosexuals in the church.
The General Conference in 1972, four years after the United Methodist denomination formed in 1968, set a statement to affirm that homosexuals are “of sacred worth who need the ministry and guidance of the church,” according to UMC.org.
The conference also stated that it did not condone the practice of homosexuality, and considered the practice “incompatible with Christian teaching.”
The church also affirmed that sexual relations should occur “within the covenant of monogamous, heterosexual marriage,” UMC.org states, and defined marriage as the union of one man and one woman.
Based on this, UMC.org states, the Methodist Church has also said pastors may not be “self-avowed, practicing homosexuals” and may not conduct ceremonies to celebrate same-sex weddings or unions.
Juliano said, as an issue, that’s far down on the list behind such things as bishops failing as leaders by enforcing rules selectively, fundamental differences with some on the leadership and character of Jesus Christ and a fundamental difference on the understanding of the authority of scripture.
He said these issues have been enough to prompt more than 2,000 congregations to leave the United Methodist Church, with approximately 20% of the Florida Conference having left or planning to leave.
On Thursday, Juliano said he had just surrendered all his United Methodist credentials to the national office, along with $209,000 to the UMC treasurer — part of financial obligations that First Sebring Church would have to fulfill before leaving.
“They don’t let you go for free,” Juliano said.
There is no word on what Memorial United Methodist Church in Lake Placid, Spring Lake United Methodist Church or First United Methodist Church of Avon Park plan to do. All offices were closed on Friday.
De Genaro said the United Methodist Church has given churches until Dec. 31 of this year to decide what they intend to do.
His congregation voted in May, 98%, to affiliate with Global Methodist. He had the option of leaving, he said, but is remaining with the congregation.
Juliano said his congregation voted 93% to leave the United Methodist Church.
“I haven’t lost a single member,” Juliano said, adding that he’s had people reach out to him.
“Are LGBTQ people welcome in my church? Yes,” said Juliano, in a sentiment echoed by De Genaro.
“St. John is not changing anything it’s done,” De Genaro said. “They’re leaving so they can remain the same.”
Both churches are heavily involved in the Highlands County community. Juliano serves as the city coordinator for 24-7 Prayer/Sebring, which serves as a local catalyst and resource hub for movements of prayer and mission.
De Genaro, who also serves as board president for the Highlands County affiliate for Habitat for Humanity, said the church has just finished raising $18,000 over the season of Lent to help fund a Habitat for Humanity house. Prior to COVID-19, the church had raised $42,000 for a previous Habitat home.