SEBRING — Citrus researchers have found two means of either reducing the spread of the Asian citrus psyllid between groves or "silence" genes within the insect and the bacterium that causes citrus greening.
Whether or not those substances and methods will become commercially viable for use on a large scale remains to be seen, says one local citrus industry official.
"There continues to be a lot of research on ways to treat greening, both the pathogen and the vector," said Ray Royce, executive director of the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association, "and there are certainly things that are promising in the lab, things that are promising in the greenhouse, but to date we have not seen anything that has been transferred out to the field in a meaningful commercial way."
In short, he said, there is nothing growers can use right now.
"I think people are cautiously optimistic," Royce said. "Science just takes a while to find the answer and make it commercially viable.
One possible solution, developed by the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS), is a material that can be used to silence essential genes within Asian citrus psyllids and in the HLB-causing bacterial pathogen that the psyllids spread. As reported by Citrus Industry magazine, the material, called 2’-deoxy-2’-flouro-d-arabinonucleic acid antisense oligonucleotides, or "FANA ASO" is a small-sized single-stranded nucleic acid discovered by Kirsten Pelz-Stelinski, an associate professor of entomology and nematology at the UF/IFAS Citrus Research and Education Center.
Her team was able to reduce the HLB disease pathogen in the psyllid and in citrus, reducing transmission and the severity of the disease. She has said the research was intended to find alternative, environmentally-friendly tools to manage the pest since the insect has developed resistance to previous methods.
In addition to treating the insect, researchers treated the roots of HLB-infected citrus trees with specific types of FANA ASO and found it reduced the numbers of HLB-causing bacteria over 30 days.
Researchers still need to perform field trials, reports said.
Meanwhile, growers using area-wide spraying for the citrus psyllid have found it hard to keep up with the mobility of the insect, given its reproduction time and high mobility. Citrus Industry magazine reports that many growers have cut back on spraying and some have done away with it altogether. Mamoudou Sétamou, professor of citrus entomology at Texas A&M University, recommends growers use a phenology-based control program to reduce psyllid populations at a lower cost. First, growers should study the citrus trees' phenology, or seasonal cycles, to determine major flush cycles when the tree puts out new leaves.
Psyllid populations generally increase with flush, so targeting psyllids during peak flush periods would be more effective, the article reports. Field tests have reportedly shown approximately 35% to 35% reduced costs.
Royce said any and all new substances and methods should be easy to apply and easily pass all regulatory hurdles. The Citrus Research and Development Foundation (CRDF) is working on that, he said. The other side of controlling greening is breeding trees with resistance to the disease.
Even if successful, it won't drastically increase harvests, and shouldn't, Royce said.
We never are [nor] will we be a 200 million box business again," Royce said, citing a lack of consumer market for that much citrus. "I do believe we will start to see production levels slowly rise."
Highlands County is one of the places where growers have more trees and acreage each year, he said, and would stand to benefit once greening gets under control.