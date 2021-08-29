This home is located at 825 Golfside Lane in Sebring. This property is priced at $299,900 and is listed with Lisa Terrell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Welcome to your own backyard paradise! Splish, splash! Enjoy this amazing brand new, salt water, heated pool/spa that will take your breath away with over 1,500 feet of deck and sitting area, plus an outdoor kitchen.
With over 1,800 square feet of living space. This home comes fully furnished, offers two master suites, updated bathrooms, and a pocket door separating the guest suite completely from the rest of the home. The kitchen features granite counter tops, newer stainless steel appliances, solid wood cabinets, island and pass thru window. The home also features tiled flooring throughout, new roof in 2021, AC in 2014, new windows, plantation shutters, attic fan, spacious garage, well irrigation, white vinyl privacy fence and tankless hot water heater.
The beautiful landscaping will capture your attention at the curb. This home has been meticulously maintained. This is a property you must see to truly appreciate the pride of ownership that was invested in it. Centrally located to everything and a great neighborhood.
