Mets Senga Baseball

Japan’s starter Kodai Senga pitches against Israel during the first inning of a second-round game at the World Baseball Classic in Tokyo, March 15, 2017. Senga and the New York Mets have agreed to a $75 million, five-year contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

 SHIZUO KAMBAYASHI/AP FILE PHOTO

NEW YORK — Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga and the New York Mets have agreed to a $75 million, five-year contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

The person spoke to The Associated Press early Sunday on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical.

Recommended for you