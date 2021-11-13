SEBRING — Highlands County has a long history with international visitors, especially every spring for the 12 Hours of Sebring.
October this year saw a small influx, in part because of Sebring International Raceway, but also for nature and local sports, both on the land and on the water. A group of travel journalists and influencers from Mexico — one of the most active groups of travelers at the moment — came to the Heartland to find adventure, and did.
“The second stop of our trip getting to know new cities in Florida was Sebring — quite an adventure, learning new sports [and] flying in an air boat over swamps,” wrote Tatiana Surer, who describes herself as a vegan and extreme athlete.
She, Carlos Arenas and Alex Tienda joined Televisa journalist Montse Romo from Oct. 8-11 for a two-stop tour of raceways in Daytona and Sebring, with local side trips. In Sebring, they got to enjoy Highlands Hammock State Park, air boat rides from Airboat Wildlife Adventures, a round of disc golf at Mosquito Creek Disc Golf Course and some practice at Boomaxe, trying their aim throwing axes at targets, instead of darts.
Combined, the four travelers have 1.9 million followers on Instagram, with Tienda having the most at 1.4 million. The trip, arranged by VISIT FLORIDA, focused on outdoor adventure and adrenaline, with the speedways as a highlight in each destination, said Brianna Barnabee, senior public relations account executive for VISIT FLORIDA.
Since Sebring International Raceway fit so well with the theme, Barnabee said, VISIT FLORIDA worked with Visit Sebring to create an itinerary in Highlands County to highlight the raceway and other active or adventurous activities in the region. Visitors were able to experience a side of Florida that many may not get to see, just a relatively short drive from gateway cities.
“We reached out to qualified media who aligned with this theme to have them experience these destinations and produce authentic content to promote travel to Florida,” Barnabee said.
They did, with Arenas and Surer posting photos from their air-boat trip and Surer also posting from the waters of Lake Jackson. Arenas also posted a Monday morning sunrise view from Seven Sebring Raceway Hotel, complete with racers practicing on the Raceway’s modified hairpin turn.
Alex Tienda, recently named by E People’s Choice Awards as “Latin Influencer of the Year,” posted prior to the trip how much he looked forward to taking a ride in a race car at Daytona.
“Always a pleasure to return to this destination!” Tienda wrote in an Oct. 6 post. “A state so big that despite so many trips (including my FIRST backpack trip!!) I still haven’t finished meeting [it].”
“Since Mexico is one of the most active countries traveling now, it made sense for us to work with VISIT FLORIDA to help showcase the great places to visit in our area,” said Casey Hartt, Visit Sebring’s lead marketing consultant. “We were thrilled that VISIT FLORIDA asked us to participate and put together a fun-filled itinerary for the group.”
For this press trip, Seven Sebring Raceway Hotel provided rooms, and the group sampled food and drink from Wet Dogs Brewing, Morty & Edna’s Craft Kitchen, Cowpoke’s Watering Hole, Eighteen East Restaurant & Bar, Chicanes Restaurant, Sebring Soda and Ice Cream Works, Faded Bistro, Turn 2 Brewery and Sugar Sand Distillery.
“The group really enjoyed the hospitable atmosphere of Highlands County and seeing more of how the locals live in the area,” Barnabee said. “They also commented that the restaurants they visited were delicious and felt very local.”
Promoting local businesses to visiting media and partnering with the state tourism marketing agency VISIT FLORIDA are just some of the ways that Visit Sebring works to promote the destination to travelers, Hartt said, with the aim of increasing revenue for local businesses and the overall economic impact for the area.