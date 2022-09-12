MIAMI — This is the vision: At the western end of downtown Miami, a dense, walkable, transit-centered and family-friendly high-rise district would bloom over eight city blocks.
Rents for thousands of apartments would fall within reach of the average Miamian. Children would walk to neighborhood schools, check out books at a new public library and explore Miami’s colorful history at an alluring new museum. Neighbors could gather at a new park, dine and shop nearby, or work out at an up-to-date wellness center.
Residents could comfortably walk to work or commute on myriad transit options just a few steps from home — Metrobus, Tri-Rail, Metrorail or Metromover — or easily hop onto I-95. To go on vacation, families could stroll over to a fast Brightline train to Disney World or Tampa’s Florida Aquarium, or ride Metrorail directly to Miami International Airport and, beyond that, fly to almost anywhere in the world.
In what’s being billed as one of the biggest and most ambitious urban redevelopment schemes in the country, Miami-Dade County has packaged some 17 acres of publicly owned downtown real estate and put it up for bid. The county hopes to lure developers who can deliver on a far-reaching blueprint for a transformed, connected and vital downtown district with thousands of residents and new civic spaces.
It’s no sure thing, however.
The path to development of what the county has branded as MetroCenter will be long — officials say it could take 15 years — and filled with daunting hurdles. The cost of building everything, including 6,000 to 8,500 new apartments and condominiums, could amount to around $10 billion, officials said. They called the estimate “an initial benchmark” that will be refined as project planning advances.
The financing strategy sounds straightforward, but for developers it’s a very big ask: For the opportunity to build large-scale projects on prime land, they would pay Miami-Dade market rent and a small percent of profits, set aside at least a couple thousand apartments as affordable and workforce housing, and provide required new public buildings like a new main library to the county. The county would reap a windfall of substantial new revenue, including millions in property taxes every year, and get better facilities without tapping taxpayers.
To grasp the formidable scale of the transformation that Miami-Dade intends to achieve, take a tour of the reality on the ground around the monolithic slab of the Stephen P. Clark Government Center tower today. The county properties run roughly from I-95 and the Miami River east to the Florida East Coast Railway tracks, and from Flagler Street to Northwest Third Street.
The 17 acres up for grabs are mostly a down-at-the heels hodgepodge consisting of: parking lots and garages; a county gas station and fleet repair shop; cracked, stained sidewalks; scruffy, underused green areas; a couple of outdated county buildings, one so deteriorated that it’s already set to be demolished; and the lightly visited, fortress-like cultural center complex that houses the HistoryMiami museum and the county’s Main Library.
Except for the Clark tower, which would remain in place, the county says everything else can go. That includes the octagonal, UFO-like annex that houses the Miami-Dade commission chambers as well as the cultural center, barely 40 years old and designed by the famed late architect Philip Johnson. Developers would be required to provide new homes for the commission, HistoryMiami and the main library, among other institutions and agencies.
To Miami-Dade Commissioner Eileen Higgins, who has spearheaded the MetroCenter plan, the county’s extensive downtown holdings represent a huge lost opportunity at a time when local real estate is increasingly valuable, the supply of urban land available for development is shrinking, and there’s a desperate shortage of affordable and centrally located places for Miamians to live.
“A lot of it is wasted space,” Higgins, whose district includes the properties to be redeveloped, said in an interview. “This is the people’s land. We should use it to solve the people’s needs.”
AFFORDABLE HOUSING
The county properties included in the bid can accommodate a gargantuan 23 million square feet of total development because they’re already designated a Miami-Dade rapid-transit zone. That’s a high-density zoning category that applies to county-owned land abutting Metro stations even when those sit inside the boundaries of a municipality like the City of Miami. While some adjustments may be necessary, Higgins said that existing zoning should be sufficient to meet the county’s development goals.
That means developers should be able to fit between 6,000 and 8,500 apartments or condos on the available real estate, especially since the rapid-transit zoning allows for reduced parking requirements. The county will require developers to provide a third of any new apartments, or an expected minimum of 2,000 units, at rents that meet income and rent criteria for affordable or workforce housing. That will target a range of households making from under 80% of the area median income up to 140% of the benchmark, which now sits at $68,300. The income figure that applies will vary depending on when the housing is built.
The zoning technically permits unlimited height, but Federal Aviation Administration and county rules cap tall buildings downtown because they sit under flight paths to and from the Miami airport. Height determinations would be made for individual projects, but the rules effectively cap tower heights at 1,049 feet along the bayfront.