Exchange-Downtown Plan

A Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen sculpture titled “Dropped Bowl with Scattered Slices and Peels” is sen on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Miami, Fla., in downtown Miami, Fla. The city is looking to transform the area into a vibrant neighborhood with a $10 billion plan.

 MATIAS J. OCNER/MIAMI HERALD VIA AP

MIAMI — This is the vision: At the western end of downtown Miami, a dense, walkable, transit-centered and family-friendly high-rise district would bloom over eight city blocks.

Rents for thousands of apartments would fall within reach of the average Miamian. Children would walk to neighborhood schools, check out books at a new public library and explore Miami’s colorful history at an alluring new museum. Neighbors could gather at a new park, dine and shop nearby, or work out at an up-to-date wellness center.

