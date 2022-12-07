Dolphins 49ers Football

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks to pass before San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) caused Tagovailoa to fumble, which 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw returned for a touchdown, during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. 

 JED JACOBSOHN/AP PHOTO

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The biggest thing Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel wanted out of Miami’s matchup against San Francisco, besides a win, was for his team to experience a playoff atmosphere.

Most of the players on the Dolphins roster have never played in a playoff game, but Sunday’s 33-17 loss to the 49ers gave them a glimpse at what to expect as they push toward the postseason.

