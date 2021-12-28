CORAL GABLES — Miami Athletics announced Sunday that its football team will be unable to participate in the 2021 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Washington State due to COVID-19 protocols.
“We are extremely disappointed that our football team will be unable to participate in the 2021 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl,” Deputy Director of Athletics/Chief Operating Officer Jennifer Strawley said. “But due to the number of COVID-19 cases impacting our roster we do not have enough student-athletes to safely compete, and the health and safety of our student-athletes will always be our top priority. This team worked hard all season to earn a bowl invitation and my heart goes out to our student-athletes, especially our seniors. I also want to thank Interim Head Coach Jess Simpson and our football staff for all of their efforts in preparation for this bowl game.
“We regret the impact this has on the Washington State program and their postseason experience. I want to commend the Sun Bowl Association for their tireless work in helping us navigate this situation over the past several days. We are grateful for their support as an Atlantic Coast Conference bowl partner.”
The Hurricanes finished the season with a 7-5 record.
Washington State is still hoping to find an opponent for the game, although reports are it won’t be Memphis, SMU or East Carolina despite those teams seeing their respective bowl games canceled.
Stephen F. Austin coach Colby Carthel took to Twitter to say his team would be willing to play Washington State on short notice, while Central Michigan is also being tossed around as a possibility depending on the COVID-19 test results that come back from Boise State. Boise State does have some positive cases, although the extent of the number of cases won’t be known until more tests come back.