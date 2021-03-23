Michael Tate
Michael “Mike” Tate, of Venus, Florida, went to be with our Lord Friday evening, March 19, 2021. He was in the companionship of his loving family. Mike was born in Bonifay, Florida on May 4, 1947. He was the son of the late Agnes Burdeshaw Tate and James Tate. Mike joined the US Army after high school and served from 1968 through 1970. Mike came to Lake Placid in 1967 and resided here until he and Judy moved to Venus in 1990. He served as a Highlands County deputy sheriff for 26 years. After his retirement from the county he settled in as a farmer and a rancher to present date. He had a talent for music and loved playing and singing Gospel music. He was a member of Venus First Baptist Church.
Mike is survived by his wife of 51 years, Judy Harrison Tate; daughter, Suzanne Tate; brother, Randy Tate; grandchildren, Tate and Wren, and his great-granddaughter, Serenity.
The family will have a private viewing. A graveside service for all to attend will be from the Oak Hill Cemetery today at 11 a.m. Timmie Stephens and Randy Tate will celebrate. Interment will follow. Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.