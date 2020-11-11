Sebring International Raceway
The 2020 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge comes down to the season finale here at Sebring in the Alan Jay Automotive Network 120 starting Friday at noon.
Sebring fans will see the return of both the GS (Grand Sport) class — featuring GT4 machinery — and the TCR class on track this weekend in the two-hour race. The cars in this series are essentially street stock cars with only limited performance and safety modifications permitted.
The Michelin Pilot Challenge kicked off its season at Daytona International Speedway in January. The series resumed here at Sebring in July, followed by rounds at Road America and VIRginia International Raceway in August. The series returned to Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta after taking part in a doubleheader weekend at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca hosted the most recent race.
The GS class features Aston Martin, Audi, Mercedes-AMG, BMW, Porsche, McLaren, Chevrolet and Ford among the top manufacturers, with many of the sport’s leading drivers. Heading into Sebring, Kyle Marcelli, Nate Stacy, Jeff Westphal, Tyler McQuarrie, Jim Cox, Dylan Murray, Jeff Mosing and Eric Foss were at the top of the point standings.
In the TCR class, the championship battle is between four manufacturers: Hyundai, Audi, Honda and Alf Romeo. Leading drivers chasing the title are Gabby Chaves, Ryan Norman, Mason Filippi, Michael Lewis, Mark Wilkins, Harry Gottsacker, Gavin Ernstone and Jon Morley.
In the Michelin Pilot Challenge race held here at Sebring in July, Westphal and McQuarrie drove their Audi R8 GT4 to victory, two seconds ahead of the Marcelli/Stacy Aston Martin Vantage GT4. The TCR winners were Gattscaker and Wilkins in the Bryan Herta Autosport Hyundai Velostar N TCR.