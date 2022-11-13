Rutgers Michigan St Football

Michigan State running back Jarek Broussard, left, dives for yardage against Rutgers’ Avery Young (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, in East Lansing, Mich.

 AL GOLDIS/AP PHOTO

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Payton Thorne threw for 256 yards and two touchdowns and Ben Patton hit two fourth-quarter field goals to lift Michigan State to a 27-21 victory Saturday over Rutgers and keep the Spartans’ bowl hopes alive.

After dropping four straight games, the Spartans (5-5, 3-4) have won three of their last four.

