Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) runs after a catch as Michigan State cornerback Kendell Brooks (33) defends in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday.

 PAUL SANCYA/AP PHOTO

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan State President Samuel Stanley called actions by Spartans football players involved in a postgame melee with members of rival Michigan’s team “unacceptable” and said Sunday those involved would be held responsible by coach Mel Tucker.

“I’m extremely saddened by this incident and the unacceptable behavior depicted by members of our football program,” Stanley said in a statement. “On behalf of Michigan State University, my heartfelt apology to the University of Michigan and the student athletes who were injured.

