I am very grateful to many fine people in Sebring. My service dog decided to explore the neighborhood leaving her collar and I.D. at home. Apparently she checked out The Dairy Queen, stopped traffic on U.S. 27, and paid her respects to The T.T.S store.
Thanks to more kind people, she was taken to Sebring Animal Hospital where she recuperated overnight from her travels. Because of her microchip, the S.P.C.A. was able to find her very distraught owner.
A heartfelt 'Thank You' to all the kind folks of Sebring who had a hand in keeping her safe and getting her home.
Doreen Stokes
Sebring